MVA is an opportunist alliance, uses one community as vote bank like Mamata's govt in WB: Adhikari

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) an opportunist coalition, accusing it of using one community as a vote bank "just like the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal".

Talking to reporters, Adhikari said the MVA, comprising the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), and the TMC indulged in corruption, nepotism, and appeasement politics.

"The MVA is an opportunist alliance, just like the TMC in West Bengal. Both rely on family politics and exploit one community as a vote bank. This community's population has been steadily increasing from 14 per cent in Bengal in 1951, it has reached 32 per cent. Similarly, in Jharkhand, their population has risen from 9 per cent to 24 per cent. This is the result of appeasement politics," he said, alleging a rise in the number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The BJP leader alleged that illegal immigration and fraudulent activities in West Bengal had created a "supply line" that impacts other states, including Maharashtra.

He claimed, "The supply line originates in Bengal. Fake Aadhaar cards, voter enrolments, and other illegal activities are carried out there. There are 72 locations in Bengal where the state government has refused to provide land for the Border Security Force (BSF). This allows illegal entries and activities that disrupt the security and economy of states like Maharashtra." The BJP leader also cited crimes allegedly involving immigrants.

He alleged, "Mamata Banerjee is allowing entry to Rohingya people and Bangladeshi immigrants. Recent incidents, such as the sex racket in Indore and stone-throwing on Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi, are linked to individuals from Bengal. The problem is widespread and deliberate." Adhikari accused the MVA of following a similar pattern, alleging that their politics revolves around nepotism and corruption.

"Many of their leaders are in jail or under investigation. This alliance, like the Mamata Banerjee government, prioritises personal interests over development," he said.

Adhikari urged voters in Maharashtra to reject alliances like the MVA and focus on development.

"Maharashtra's strength is India's strength. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we aim for a developed India by 2047. It is time to vote for a transparent and accountable government that supports this vision," he said. PTI ND ARU