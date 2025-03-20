MVA leaders meet Governor; complain about `bias' of assembly speaker, council chairman

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Leaders of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra on Thursday met Governor C P Radhakrishnan here and submitted a memorandum accusing the presiding officers of both houses of the state legislature of "bias".

Chairman of the legislative council Ram Shinde and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar were not conducting proceedings as per the rules, alleged the memorandum signed by Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.

"Opposition members are not allowed to speak in the House, or they are given less time to put across their views and raise issues of their constituencies. During debates on budgetary demands and supplementary demands, cabinet ministers and ministers of state of concerned departments as well as secretaries are not present in the House," the memorandum claimed.

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, leader of opposition in the council Ambadas Danve and Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar were part of the delegation that met the governor.

The budget session of the state legislature is currently underway. PTI MR KRK