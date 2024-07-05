MVA leaders meet in Mumbai, discuss strategy for Jul 12 MLC polls

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders met here on Friday to discuss the alliance's strategy for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls to 11 seats slated for July 12.

The meeting took place in NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's office at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and was attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, state Congress president Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil.

Others who took part in the meeting included Congress' Naseem Khan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut as well as NCP (SP) leaders Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope and Rohit Pawar.

MVA sources said the joint manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls was also discussed.

The Congress has fielded Pradnya Satav for the MLC polls, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate is Milind Narvekar. The NCP (SP) is supporting Peasant and Workers Party's Jayant Patil.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar left the meeting early as he had to board a flight for Nagpur. PTI MR BNM