MVA leaders meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, seek deputy speaker's post in assembly

Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders on Sunday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought the deputy speaker's post for one of the constituent parties in the opposition alliance.

Advertisment

The leaders told Fadnavis the opposition would allow the speaker of the assembly to be elected unopposed but wanted the ruling side to follow protocol and give them the deputy speaker's post.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi constitutes the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

The delegation was led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav.

Advertisment

Later, the MVA leaders held a meeting to discuss the alliance's floor strategy in the legislature. PTI MR BNM