MVA legislators demonstrate against fake medicine scam

Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI) The opposition protested on Saturday on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur over an alleged fake medicines supply scam in government hospitals in Maharashtra.

Opposition members held placards and raised slogans against the Mahayuti government on the steps of the state legislature on the last day of the winter session.

"One-and-a-half years ago, fake medicines were supplied to patients in medical colleges and government-run hospitals. However, no action was taken against any minister or official," Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve alleged.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, Vijay Waddetiwar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai and other legislators joined the demonstration. PTI CLS NSK