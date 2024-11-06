MVA manifesto will ensure that Maharashtra regains numero uno position: Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday said the promises made in the manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will ensure that the state achieves the numero uno position once again.

The manifesto will ensure security and welfare of farmers and women, among others, he told reporters here.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), will hold a rally in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar will be present at the event, where the opposition bloc will release its manifesto.

''Our manifesto will make Maharashtra number one again," Wadettiwar, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, said.

He accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of being involved in crores of rupees of scams in all sectors.

"In the Shinde regime, Rs 5 lakh crore worth land has been given to the industrialists in Gujarat at throwaway prices, while 70 per cent of the Rs 7 lakh crore worth of tenders have been given to Gujaratis," he alleged.

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, he said calling Other Backward Classes (OBC) organisations working in social sectors as "urban Naxals" is an insult.

"You have the police at your disposal, you can probe,'' he said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and the votes will be counted three days later. PTI MR NP