MVA meeting fails to resolve deadlock over disputed Lok Sabha seats

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) A meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) to resolve differences over a few remaining Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra remained inconclusive on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Congress was firm on getting Sangli, Bhiwandi and a couple of seats in Mumbai, state Congress chief Nana Patole told PTI after the meeting.

The meeting at `Silver Oak', the residence of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar here, did not yield any outcome, he conceded.

Talks were still going on with the central leadership of his party, and a solution would likely emerge tomorrow, Patole said.

Maharashtra sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, second-highest after Uttar Pradesh.

As per MVA leaders, only four or five seats are a sticking point and the three allies have agreed on most constituencies in the state. PTI MR KRK