MVA parties must act against their leaders who rebel against official candidates: Raut

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties must take disciplinary action against those leaders who rebel against the opposition bloc's official candidates.
His remarks come in the backdrop of Congress leader Vishal Patil filing his nomination papers from the Sangli Lok Sabha seat.
"If anyone from the MVA parties rebels and works against the MVA then the party should act against that individual," Raut said.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded wrestler Chandrahar Patil from Sangli as the MVA's official candidate, a move that has riled local Congress leaders.
Taking a dig at the Congress, Raut said Sangli has been recording the victory of a BJP MP and MLA since the last two polls.
"In such circumstances, how can the local Congress leaders claim it to be their bastion," he asked. PTI PR NP