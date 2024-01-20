MVA poised to win most seats in Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra: Chennithala

Gadchiroli, Jan 20 (PTI) The political environment in Maharashtra is conducive for the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi, and the alliance will win most seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday.

Talking to reporters here, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Maharashtra said discussions on seat sharing among the MVA partners – Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP group under Sharad Pawar – is in the final stage.

“Let’s fight the Lok Sabha elections unitedly. Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is being held to maintain social harmony in the country,” he said.

Maharashtra sends 48 MPs, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh’s 80, to the Lok Sabha.

“The country faces a significant challenge in the form of bigoted forces. These forces need to be tackled with equal strength in the upcoming elections,” he said.

He said Gandhi embarked upon the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to unite the country and boost social harmony. Now the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is underway from Manipur to Mumbai, he said.

The upcoming elections are very important for democracy in the country and everyone needs to be united for it, he stressed.

Chennithala expressed confidence that there is a positive atmosphere for the Congress and the MVA in Maharashtra, and the three-party alliance will win the most number of seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won in 23 constituencies, followed by the undivided Shiv Sena, which bagged 18 seats. While the NCP had got four seats, one seat each went to the Congress, AIMIM and an Independent candidate.

The senior Congress leader said they held a review meeting of the party’s Nagpur division in Gadchiroli on Saturday. The first such meeting was held for its Amravati division earlier this week.

Chennithala said the Congress has organised division-wise review meetings to discuss the upcoming general elections.

“There is a need to fight together against the forces that are destroying the country. The BJP government is misusing ED and CBI to suppress the voices of opposition parties. A big challenge has arisen to maintain peace and harmony in the country,” he said.

Chennithala also accused the BJP of politicising Lord Ram and creating conflicts between communities over reservation.

“Issues like inflation, unemployment, farmers, and social harmony are important, and the Congress party will emphasise them in the elections,” he said.

Asked about seat-sharing, he said a meeting was held in Delhi about it, and a second discussion will be held soon. After that, a final decision will be taken, he said.

In the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said, the Congress has organised a camp on February 17 and 18 at Lonavala near Mumbai which will be attended by about 300 leaders and party officials.

While Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the camp online, it will be concluded by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said.

Chennithala said the BJP had formed the government in Karnataka by “sabotage” but the people of the state defeated it in last year’s assembly elections.

Even in Maharashtra, ED and CBI have been misused, and the government has been formed by splitting parties, he said, referring to the upheavals in the Shiv Sena and NCP.

“In the upcoming elections, people will show the BJP its place, just like they did in Karnataka,” he said. PTI MR NR