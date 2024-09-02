MVA politicising Shivaji statue collapse incident to shape adverse public perception: Bawankule

Nagpur, Sep 2 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of conducting a survey to gauge the voters' mood ahead of the state assembly elections by capitalising on the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg district.

Bawankule was responding to a query about a survey conducted by the MVA which purportedly showed the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress winning 180 out of 288 constituencies, and BJP only 40.

"They conducted a survey against the backdrop of the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot fort in coastal Malvan. This shows their mentality to use the unfortunate incident for political mileage," the BJP leader told reporters.

The statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, unveiled by PM Modi on December 4, 2023, fell on August 26, triggering a political firestorm.

Reacting to former minister Eknath Khadse's reported statement that he would rejoin NCP (SP) since his cross-over to the BJP is in limbo, Bawankule claimed he was not aware of Khadse's stand.

"He (Khadse) supported the BJP in getting Raksha Khadse elected as MP in the Lok Sabha elections. I think he would continue to support BJP and stay with us," he added. PTI CLS NSK