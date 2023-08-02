MVA remains strong, has support of people; its leaders to soon tour Maharashtra: Sena (UBT) MLC Danve

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) remains strong despite splits in two of its constituents and its top leaders will soon tour Maharashtra as part of preparations for the upcoming elections.

Danve, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, said the MVA has the backing of people of Maharashtra.

He was talking to reporters after a meeting of three allies - Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and the Congress - where the leaders and legislators of the three allies were present.

The meeting took place exactly a month after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as cabinet minister, causing a split in the Sharad Pawar-founded party.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, NCP's Jayant Patil were some prominent leaders who were present at the meeting along with Abu Asim Azmi of Samajwadi Party and Kapil Patil of the Janata Dal (United).

Danve said, "The alliance leaders will tour the state soon and hold meetings at the village and district level to apprise people of how the central and state government schemes are just an eyewash as they are just advertisements." "Nobody has benefited from these schemes," he said.

People of Maharashtra are with the MVA as they have not liked the politics of breaking other parties and toppling governments to grab power, he said.

"We will give a befitting reply to the BJP-led alliance," he said.

Speaking during the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that after August 17, the MVA allies will have joint rallies as well as workers' conclaves to prepare for elections.

Targeting the BJP over the violence in Manipur, the former chief minister said he does not want such a "Hindurashtra where women are attacked and the government is sitting like Dhritarashtra".

While the Lok Sabha elections will be held in April/May 2024, the Maharashtra assembly polls will be conducted in October/November next year. PTI MR NP NP