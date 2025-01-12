MVA remains united, equations of local bodies elections are different, says Danve

Pune, Jan 12 (PTI) With the Shiv Sena (UBT) announcing that it would go alone in the upcoming local bodies polls, party leader Ambadas Danve on Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is united but the equations of local bodies elections are different.

Talking to reporters in Pune, Danve, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, alleged that the ruling Mahayuti was eager to break the MVA.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party on Saturday announced that it would contest local bodies polls solo. This move has raised questions about the opposition bloc's unity.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut cited the lack of opportunities for workers of respective parties in an alliance and the right to organisational growth as the major considerations for contesting solo.

Danve said, "The MVA is united. However, the equations for elections to the local governing body are different. The ruling parties are eager to break our alliance. But their wish won't be fulfilled." Asked about party leader Aaditya Thackeray's meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said, "There is nothing wrong with meeting the chief minister to discuss issues of the people if they will be solved at his level." Danve hit out at NCP leader and state Minister Dhananjay Munde over the murder case of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massjog village in Beed.

"Criminals are being protected under Munde's leadership in Beed. So it is clear that such a person should not hold a constitutional post," he said.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, apparently because he tried to thwart an attempt to extort money from an energy firm operating a windmill project.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Minister Munde, has been arrested in a related extortion case.

"The government is protecting criminals. The accused who committed the murder contacted Karad multiple times. The complaint (of Deshmukh's abduction) was not registered because of pressure from Karad. Then why is he not being booked under section 302 (murder)?" he said.

Danve also claimed the number of beneficiaries for the PM Kisan Sanman Yojana has dropped.

"Earlier, 1.21 crore farmers received aid under the PM Kisan Sanman Yojana. The number has come down to 81 lakh now. This will also happen with the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Laadki Bahin scheme for women," he claimed. PTI AW ARU