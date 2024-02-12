MVA seat sharing process will gain momentum once 'ayaram gayaram' episode ends: Ambedkar

Pune, Feb 12 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Monday said the seat sharing process among parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi will gain momentum once the "ayaram gayaram" (switching parties) episode is over.

He was speaking on a day when senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan quit the party.

The vast number of searches by Central agencies shows the ground is slipping from beneath the ruling BJP's feet irrespective of the party's claim that it would win more than 370 Lok Sabha seats, he said.

"The statement (about seats) is being made out of fear. To create fear ( among the opposition ), raids are taking place on political leaders and businessmen," he alleged.

Asked about seat sharing talks in the MVA in the background of Chavan quitting the party, he said, " First an outline ( regarding the seat sharing ) will be made. After that talks will take place. I have heard that in the last two days, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress had a discussion, which is a positive thing." "We don't know what exactly transpired between them. However, I anticipate there is more possibility of ayaram-gayaram. Once this 'ayaram gayaram' episode is over, the discussion about seat sharing will pick up momentum," Ambedkar added.

Attacking the BJP, he said Maharashtra was never a volatile state and its people will not tolerate attempts to break parties as well as law and order issues like the recent firing incidents.

Queried about speculation that 15-16 Congress MLAs may be in touch with the BJP, he said exits will not affect the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The exit of one or two leaders may come as a shock but it does not affect the party as a whole, Ambedkar opined.

Speaking about Chavan quitting the Congress, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "ring master" and will get those under any kind of probe to dance to his tune.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar and the Shiv Sena (UBT). PTI SPK BNM