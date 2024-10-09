MVA seat-sharing talks almost complete: Maharashtra Congress chief

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Seat-sharing talks of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are almost complete, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said here on Wednesday.

Elections to the state assembly are expected to be held next month. The MVA alliance comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

"We are meeting again on October 11. We have completed discussions for all 288 seats. There is no dispute," Patole told reporters emerging from the meeting of alliance leaders at the YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

"We are deliberating on how to rid the state of the present corrupt, anti-Maharashtra and anti-farmer government," he added. PTI MR KRK