MVA seat-sharing talks for Maharashtra assembly polls in final stages: Cong leader Thorat

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said seat-sharing talks among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the next month's assembly polls are in the final stages and a clear picture would emerge in a day or two.

Talking to PTI, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader said 50 to 60 assembly seats are currently under discussion.

"There is a consensus on the rest of the seats," Thorat informed.

Maharashtra has a 288-member assembly. The opposition MVA consists of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, who is engaged in talks on behalf of his party along with others, said about 15 per cent seats are left to be decided by the allies.

The former state home minister asserted there was no dispute over the MVA's chief ministerial face, but the issue was not under discussion at this stage.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said a decision on the CM post will be taken by the party high command.

On Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's statement that he was ready to back a chief ministerial candidate suggested by the Congress and the NCP (SP), Patole said, "I don't know what he said. The decision will be taken by the high command." Asked about the assembly poll results in Haryana, where the BJP is set to form its government for a record third time in a row after defeating the Congress, Patole insisted there is a difference between the political situation in the northern state and Maharashtra. PTI MR RSY