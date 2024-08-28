MVA supports protest of village sarpanchs

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Nana Patole on Wednesday extended their support to village sarpanchs in Maharashtra who are agitating here.

The demands of the sarpanch organisation include a minimum monthly wage of Rs 15,000, pension benefits and more powers for elected gram panchayats for undertaking developmental works.

Speaking at the gathering at Azad Maidan, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said a sarpanch works at the village level, and has a better understanding of local issues and challenges, hence they should be empowered.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Thackeray said, "The current Maharashtra government is more interested in serving contractors than addressing the people's issues." The MVA will solve the sarpanchs' issues after coming to power in the coming assembly election, he said. PTI ND KRK