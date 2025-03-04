MVA to move breach of privilege notice against Maharashtra govt: NCP (SP)

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday said the opposition MVA will move a breach of privilege notice against the Maharashtra government for not informing the legislature about Dhananjay Munde's resignation as minister, when the budget session is currently underway.

Before the session proceedings commenced on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed mediapersons about Munde's resignation and that he had accepted it.

"It is a breach of privilege of the House. A development like this should have been announced in the legislature first. We will move a breach of privilege," Patil, the NCP (SP) state president, told reporters.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

Dhananjay Munde, the state food and civil supplies minister, resigned from the state cabinet on Tuesday, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.

The opposition had doubled down on its demand for Munde’s resignation after gory photos and court chargesheet details related to the killing surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed before the murder. PTI MR GK