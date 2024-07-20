MVA trying to defame govt on 'Mazi Ladki Bahin' scheme: Danve

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve on Saturday alleged opposition MVA was trying to spread false information on the Maharashtra government's 'Mazi Ladki Bahin' scheme, aimed at depositing Rs 1,500 per month in accounts of eligible women.

Speaking to reporters, the former Union minister appealed to women to submit the application forms only to government officials and not Opposition workers, implying that they may mislead potential beneficiaries.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi is trying to discredit the state government over 'Mazi Ladki Bahni' Yojana. People should be wary of Opposition leaders and workers. They should fill the application forms only through official machinery and not submit them to the opposition workers," he said.

Danve said the BJP core committee discussed the preparedness of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP, and the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls in a recent meeting.

"We discussed all the 288 seats. Leaders of the alliance will decide the allocation of seats to allies," he added.

He alleged the MVA was only interested in the chief minister's chair.

"Nothing is fine in the Opposition alliance, so why should the voters trust them?" Danve asked.

The MVA includes Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress.

In the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, the MVA clinched 30 out of the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra against Mahayuti. PTI MR NSK