MVA will be face of Opposition in Maharashtra, says state Congress chief Patole

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said the seat-sharing talks of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the coming assembly elections will take place at the state level only, and the alliance itself will be the "face" of the Opposition.

He was talking to reporters here after a party meeting attended by state leaders and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.

The Congress will give a befitting reply to the fake narrative the BJP has been spreading since 2014, Patole said.

Seat-sharing talks of the MVA allies -- which include Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) -- had not started yet, he told reporters.

The state Congress leadership will talk to Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, and a meeting of the alliance will be called soon, Patole added.

"Our high command has told us that seat-sharing talks will be held at the state level itself, and the MVA will be the face of the Opposition," he said, when asked who will be the "face" of the Opposition.

The corrupt Mahayuti coalition government has damaged Maharashtra's social and economic fabric, Patole alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed `jal pujan' ceremony for a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea many years ago, but the project made no progress after that, the Congress leader said. PTI MR KRK