MVA will decide Rajya Sabha candidate through consultation: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) A day after his party appeared to have staked claim to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra that the Maha Vikas Aghadi can win, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said the opposition alliance will decide its candidate through consultation.
Congress, a member of the MVA, said it should get either a Rajya Sabha or legislative council seat.
Talking to reporters here, Raut played down reports of differences between the MVA partners Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) over the issue.
"Initial differences are normal. After all, this is politics. But we will take a decision by consultation. Congress's decision is taken in Delhi while ours and NCP (SP)'s decision is taken in Mumbai. A lot will depend on what Sharad Pawar thinks about his future plans. He is the seniormost leader with over five decades of legislative experience, while Uddhav Thackeray is a former chief minister and head of a political party," said Raut.
The terms of Pawar as a Rajya Sabha member and Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as a member of the Maharashtra legislative council are set to expire in April and May, respectively.
Elsewhere, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said his party should get either a Rajya Sabha or a legislative council seat.
The Congress has 16 members, Shiv Sena (UBT) 20 and NCP (SP) 10 members in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly. The MLAs will vote in the Rajya Sabha and council polls, and going by the numbers, the MVA can win one seat in each House.
On Thursday, Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray had said that considering the numbers in the assembly, the Rajya Sabha seat "belongs" to his party, and "talks will definitely happen in that direction in the MVA".
Raut had earlier said that Sharad Pawar had indicated his intent to seek re-election.
Given the massive strength of the BJP-led Mahayuti (232 MLAs), it can win six out of the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra. PTI MR KRK