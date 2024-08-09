MVA will get over 170 seats in Maharashtra polls as people detest betrayal, cheating: Jayant Patil

Pune, Aug 9 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil on Friday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi will win more than 170 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, polls to which are likely to be held in October.

Addressing his party's 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' in Junnar and Manchar in Pune district, Patil attacked the ruling alliance and said people of the state detest betrayal and cheating.

Patil, who is the state unit chief of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), also said 70 per cent of MVA MLAs will be new faces.

Taking a swipe at the Eknath Shinde government over the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, Patil said the ruling alliance "has remembered sisters after losing the Lok Sabha polls".

"But the next government will be ours and we will provide good governance with concrete and long-term welfare schemes," Patil asserted.

The ruling alliance comprises Shiv Sena, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, while the main constituents of the MVA are Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (SP) and the Congress. PTI MR BNM