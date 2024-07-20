MVA will provide an alternative to people, no one-upmanship in alliance: Sharad Pawar

Pune, Jul 20 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will work unitedly for the upcoming assembly elections and provide an alternative to the people of Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said there was no one-upmanship in the alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress.

In a spectacular performance in the parliamentary polls, the MVA managed to clinch 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"Whatever issues come up, we will resolve them amicably. There is no problem with having more expectations and demands. They were there during the Lok Sabha elections as well, but we resolved it," he said.

Asked whether anyone from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP would return to join his fold, Pawar said, "Those who worked for our candidates in the Lok Sabha elections are our people, and it is our responsibility to protect their interests." On the violence during an anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur, Pawar said the eviction of people living near the fort was unnecessary, and even the High Court has stepped in now. PTI MR MVG ARU