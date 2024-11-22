MVA will win 160-165 seats, CM will be chosen in '12 hours', says Wadettiwar

Nagpur, Nov 22 (PTI) The Maha Vikas Aghadi will win 160-165 seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls and the chief minister will be chosen within 12 hours of the results being declared, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on Friday.

Advertisment

Polls to the 288-member assembly took place on Wednesday, while results will be declared on Saturday.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

"MVA will win 160-615 seats. We will come to power tomorrow and I will be part of the government," said Wadettiwar, who is leader of opposition in the assembly.

Advertisment

"The alliance will pick the CM within 12 hours of poll results," he told reporters here. PTI CLS BNM