MVA will win 40 to 41 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, seat-sharing to be announced soon: Patole

Pune, Jan 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance would win 40 to 41 Lok Sabha seats, out of the total 48 in the state, in the upcoming general elections.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, he said the MVA's seat-sharing formula was ready and that there was no dispute among the three constituents.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. This alliance was in power in the state between November 2019 and June 2022 till it collapsed due to a rebellion within the Shiv Sena.

"Soon, the decision about seat-sharing will be announced. We have no dispute among ourselves. The real dispute is going on in the 'Mahayuti' (ruling alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP of Ajit Pawar camp). They are claiming any number- 45, 48," Patole said.

Advertisment

"But I can say that in Maharashtra, MVA will have its maximum MPs after the 2024 elections. Recent surveys showed that maximum seats will go to the MVA and that the number is increasing as the MVA will win 40 to 41 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Patole claimed.

Criticising the BJP over the Ram temple consecration ceremony and the installation of Ram Lalla's idol, he claimed, "The Shankaracharya has objected to the inauguration of the temple stating that it is still incomplete. He says that installing the idol of Ram in the temple (on January 22) will be a sinful activity. However, BJP is sending out invitations..." Asked about the plans to include Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the MVA and the Congress' stand on it, Patole said Ambedkar met Sharad Pawar and the latter called him on January 1 to apprise him of the meeting and suggested that senior leaders of MVA should come together for talks.

"I suggested that we will sit under the leadership of (Mallikarjun) Kharge saheb, where Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar saheb and Ambedkar saheb will be there. As for Congress party, we are positive about it," he said. PTI SPK NP