MVA will win maximum seats in Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra will win maximum number of seats in the Lok Sabha polls and will be among the top five states that will contribute when the INDIA bloc forms a government at the Centre.

Thackeray also claimed that after the split in the Shiv Sena, the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had sent his party a message not to address them as "gaddar" (traitors). "But, then a gaddar is a gaddar," Thackeray said.

"MVA will win maximum seats and when the INDIA alliance forms the government, Maharashtra will figure in the first five states," Thackeray said at the ABP Majha Conclave.

Thackeray parried a question on an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and claimed he never made personal attacks against anyone.

"We never gave unconditional support to the BJP. We only had one condition that he will safeguard the self-respect of Maharashtra at any cost," he said.

MNS president Raj Thackeray has announced unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid for a third prime ministerial term. PTI PR MVG NP