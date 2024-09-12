MVA will win more than 180 seats in Maharashtra polls: Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi will win more than 180 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming polls.

Talking to reporters in Ahmednagar, some 260 kilometres from here, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader also said consensus had been reached in the MVA, which comprises his party, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), on 125 seats, while talks are underway for the remaining.

"The MVA will win more than 180 seats," Thorat asserted.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November in Maharashtra. PTI MR BNM