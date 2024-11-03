MVA win in Maharashtra will hit Centre, claims Awhad; uses 'pocketmaar' jibe for Ajit Pawar

Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad has claimed Nitish Kumar of JD(U) and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu would withdraw their support to the BJP-led Centre if MVA is voted to power in Maharashtra.

The sitting MLA from the Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency, also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and said the latter was heading a "pocketmaar (pickpocket) gang" that had stolen the NCP name and symbol.

Awhad, who has been renominated by his party, targeted the Eknath Shinde government over the state’s “financial instability” and accused the BJP and RSS of trying to disrupt peace in the country.

If the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) forms the government after the November 20 assembly elections, BJP’s allies at the Centre Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu will stop backing it, he claimed at a rally at Mumbra near Thane on Saturday.

Once back in the saddle, MVA will “provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000”, said Awhad without elaborating. The BJP-led Mahayuti government cannot even meet essential expenses like police salaries, he said.

Awhad said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who triggered the acrimonious split in the NCP last year, had alienated his uncle and party founder Sharad Pawar from the activities of the outfit. He also accused Ajit Pawar of “straying towards RSS ideologies”.

"This is a pocketmaar (pickpocket) gang. If Ajit Pawar was man enough, he would not have aligned with the BJP," Awhad said.

The jibe evoked a stinging response from minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal who said Awhad must be careful with his words.

"The decision on the party name and symbol was given by the courts and Election Commission of India. One should be careful while making such comments," Bhujbal said.

Thane NCP leader Anand Paranjape too hit out at Awhad and dubbed him ungrateful.

Paranjape, while showing an old video of the MLA's wife making a statement, claimed Awhad got ministerial posts in the past due to Ajit Pawar.

"If he has any sense of dignity, he must show respect for this help," Paranjape said slamming Awhad.

Speaking at the Mumbra rally, Awhad said the BJP-led Mahayuti government had failed in curbing communal violence in the state.

He also slammed CM Shinde for sharing the stage with religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj, accused of making objectionable comments against Islam.

Three-term MLA Awhad faces NCP's Najeeb Mulla in the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency. PTI COR MR NR BNM