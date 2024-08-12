MVA win will see end of Ladki Bahin scheme, free power to farmers, says BJP's Bawankule

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said a vote for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi will result in the end of the women-centric Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana and stoppage of free power to farmers.

Addressing a news conference, Bawankule said the Maha Vikas Aghadi's opposition to the scheme stems from the fear of defeat in the assembly polls likely to be held in October this year.

The Congress approached the High Court to stop the Ladki Bahin Yojana but did not get any relief, he added.

"A vote for MVA will end the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, stop free power to farmers, and stop the Centre's food security scheme," the Maharashtra BJP chief claimed.

The Ladki Bahin scheme, a flagship initiative of the Eknath Shinde government, entails paying Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women and the first tranche of the aid is expected to be transferred into their bank accounts on August 17.

The state government has also announced waiver of electricity bills for farmers as well as distribution of three free cylinders to women.

Attacking Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Bawankule said the former chief minister fears defeat in the assembly polls as he knows the scheme is permanent and till the time Mahayuti stays in power.

Last week Thackeray said the Ladki Bahin scheme was aimed at bribing women voters ahead of the assembly polls.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress, while the ruling alliance is made up of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party of Ajit Pawar. PTI PR BNM