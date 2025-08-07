MVA workers protest over `theft' of household items from Pune commissioner's house

Pune, Aug 7 (PTI) Workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Thursday staged a protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation over alleged disappearance of household items from the municipal commissioner's official residence, and demanded that a case be registered in the matter.

Following media reports about alleged theft of items such as antique lamps, chandeliers, an air-conditioner unit and television sets from the civic chief's official residence, commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday said he had ordered an inquiry.

Ram took over after previous commissioner Rajendra Bhosle retired on May 31, but he moved into the official residence recently.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP (SP) city unit president, alleged that Bhosle, while vacating the bungalow after his retirement, took some household items with him, a claim the latter denied.

"After the news about the disappearance of household items broke Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers went to the PMC commissioner to seek an explanation, but they were driven out," Jagtap said.

A case should be registered against Bhosle, and the PMC should apologize for registering an offence against MNS leaders including Kishore Shinde, he said.

When contacted by PTI, Bhosle refuted all the allegations. "I have not taken anything from the bungalow. Whatever was owned by me, only those items I took with me when I vacated the bungalow. There is no question of taking anything which was not mine," he said.

The current civic chief should examine the inventory, Bhosale said.

City Congress chief Arvind Shinde, meanwhile, criticised Ram for allegedly calling MNS leader Shinde a "goon". "Are you going to call a public representative, who was a corporator for two terms and who fought assembly polls multiple times, a goon," he said.

High drama unfolded at the Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday evening when MNS workers barged into Ram's cabin as he was addressing a meeting.

The situation escalated when Ram allegedly told Kishore Shinde in Hindi to leave his office, prompting Shinde to demand that Ram speak in Marathi. Security personnel escorted Shinde and his supporters out of the office.

They were later taken to Shivajinagar police station, and a case under section 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against them.

Meanwhile, employees organizations of PMC also held protest against MNS workers over Wednesday's ruckus. PTI SPK KRK