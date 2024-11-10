MVA's appeasement politics undermining national security, says Shah; cites Ulemas' quota demand

Jalgaon, Nov 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi was indulging in appeasement politics at the cost of Maharashtra's social fabric.

Addressing a rally in Raver assembly constituency in Jalgaon, Shah pointed out to a recent memorandum submitted by the Ulema Association to the opposition Congress seeking 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for the Muslim community.

The demand for 10 per cent quota for the Muslim community would eat into the benefits of Dalits, tribals and Other Backward Classes, since there is a 50 per cent cap on quota and any increase will come at the cost of existing ones, he told the gathering.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders' lust for power has blinded them to long-term consequences of their actions on marginalised communities. The BJP is firmly committed to welfare of all communities but is strictly against any form of reservations for Muslims. As long as there is even one BJP MP or MLA, we will oppose religion-based reservation. This is our commitment," he asserted.

"The MVA parties have compromised the country's safety due to their appeasement politics. They are undermining national security for votes," he added.

Slamming the Congress and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, the senior BJP leader said they opposed the construction of the Ram Temple for decades, and only after Narendra Modi became prime minister, the issue was resolved with the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking in Mumbai earlier in the day, Shah had said "our Constitution does not provide reservations based on religion" but the Congress was promising such quotas before coming to power.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. PTI ND BNM