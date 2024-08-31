MVA's proposed protest over Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse politically motivated: BJP

Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) The BJP has questioned the relevance of the proposed agitation by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologising for the incident.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye alleged the agitation planned by MVA partners on Sunday is politically motivated with an eye on upcoming assembly elections.

He said the opposition's love for the founder of the Maratha empire was superficial.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress have called for "jode maro" (hit with footwear) protests against the Mayahuti government of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP.

Upadhye asked MVA whether they will stage similar protests for the past "apologies" by Jawaharlal Nehru over his remarks on Shivaji Maharaj and by Sonia Gandhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"Rahul Gandhi had also apologised for his comments on the Rafale episode. Will they (MVA) stage a similar protest for these apologies?" Upadhye questioned.

PM Modi apologised to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of the warrior king's statue in Sindhudurg district amid backlash by the opposition.

"Is the PM's apology not enough?" the BJP chief spokesperson asked.

Upadhye said the BJP's Youth Wing would stage agitations across Maharashtra on Sunday near the statues of Shivaji Maharaj to "expose" the opposition.

Alleging that the MVA's planned protest is politically motivated in view of the upcoming assembly elections, Upadhye alleged the previous governments (led by Congress) did nothing to preserve the forts of Shivaji Maharaj. PTI COR NSK