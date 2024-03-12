MVA's seat-sharing formula will be finalised after March 17: Chennithala

Nandurbar, Mar 12 (PTI) Congress' Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be finalised after March 17.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference of the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here, Chennithala said discussions were also underway with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, and all are moving ahead together without any difficulties.

"Talks are going on between the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents about seat sharing, and the formula will be finalised after March 17. All parties have decided to work together equally taking forward a common ideology. There is no trouble in the MVA and all are moving ahead together," the Congress leader said.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Advertisment

The MVA constituents – Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) led by Sharad Pawar – have been holding hectic discussions to reach a consensus on seat-sharing.

Asked about Prakash Ambedkar's letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging a lack of coordination between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in seat-sharing discussions, Chennithala said the VBA chief is a very good friend and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat is in talks with him.

Ambedkar has already announced his candidates for Sangli and Wardha Lok Sabha constituencies, which the Congress generally contests. PTI COR CLS ARU