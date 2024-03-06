MVA's talks on seat-sharing on, there are no disputes: Anil Deshmukh

Pune, Mar 6 (PTI) Senior leaders of the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra are discussing seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections and there are no disputes among the alliance's constituents, NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

The final decision will be announced soon, said the former state minister, talking to reporters here.

"The leaders of the constituents of MVA -- Congress, (Uddhav Thackeray-led) Shiv Sena and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) -- are holding discussions and there is no dispute among us. Soon, Pawar, Thackeray and leaders from Congress will announce the decision," he said.

The alliance wanted to take Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi along, Deshmukh said.

"It is our proposal and insistence that they come with the MVA and I am sure that Ambedkar will join us," he said. PTI SPK KRK