MVD seize 35 two-wheelers, register case against seven for dangerous bike stunts, overspeeding and modification

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 (PTI) In a joint operation by the Kerala police and the Motor Vehicles Department, 35 two-wheelers were taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly making modifications on the bikes and engaging in stunts and overspeeding in the state.

The team has registered a case against seven persons and imposed a total fine of Rs 3,59,250.

The 'Operation Bike Stunt', was launched to curb dangerous stunts and overspeeding along with the modification of the bikes, Kerala police said in a release.

It also said that steps have been taken to cancel the licence of 30 persons.

The traffic law violators were identified through various social media platforms, police said, adding that the team traced the owners of the bikes based on the videos and images of their dangerous stunts or their modified bikes uploaded on social media. PTI RRT RRT SS