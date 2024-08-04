'My blood boiled': BJP MP Sangeeta Balwant after meeting Ayodhya rape survivor's family

Ayodhya, Aug 4 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Sangeeta Balwant Bind, who met the 12-year-old Ayodhya rape survivor on Sunday, said her blood boiled when she heard the girl's ordeal and alleged that the accused had committed similar crimes earlier too.

Bind was part of a three-member BJP delegation that met the girl's family members here and held a "detailed discussion" with them.

The BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh also asserted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is standing with the girl like her father.

"During our meeting, the girl's mother told us a few things about the incident. When we heard the ordeal, our eyes filled with tears and at the same time our blood was boiling. We were angry as the Samajwadi Party has stood with the person who has committed such a heinous crime," Bind told PTI after meeting the girl and her family members.

She added that the rape survivor's father has died, and that the mother, a labourer, is taking care of her three daughters and a son.

"We also came to know that the crime has been committed by the 'nagar adhyaksh' (city unit president) of the Samajwadi Party, and there was another person involved in this case who used to make videos and blackmail her. After speaking to some villagers, it was revealed that the SP's 'nagar adhyaksh' had committed similar crimes earlier as well," Bind alleged.

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Adityanath, have alleged that Moid Khan, the prime accused in the gangrape case of the girl, is a member of the SP and part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.

Bind also said Adityanath is with the girl and her family and assured that the culprits will be punished.

Referring to demolition of accused's "illegal" property here, Bind also said that Adityanath is giving a message that strict action would be taken against the accused in such crimes.

She also said that the SP workers are indulged in criminal activities in the state, but the Adityanath government will not allow them to flourish.

The BJP delegation that met the girl's family also comprised Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad and UP's Minister of State (Independent Charge) Backward Class Welfare Narendra Kashyap.

The delegation gathered information about the incident from the rape survivor's family members, and will submit a report on the matter to K Laxman, the national president of the BJP's OBC Morcha, Nishad said after the meeting.

Police on July 30 arrested Moid, who would run a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Ayodhya district, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor's rape.

According to police, Moid and Raju had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical checkup.

"This is a case of Ayodhya. Moid Khan is from SP and is a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Samajwadi Party has not taken any action against him," Adityanath had said in the UP Assembly on Thursday.

The chief minister had met the girl's family last week.

The Ayodhya district administration demolished Khan's "illegal" bakery on Saturday. PTI NAV KVK KVK