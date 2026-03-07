My budget is well within fiscal discipline: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), Mar 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday rejected the BJP's criticism that the state budget was debt-driven and favoured only one section, asserting that the government has maintained fiscal discipline within the limits prescribed by law.

Siddaramaiah, who also holds finance portfolio, on Friday presented his record 17th budget in the Karnataka Assembly with an outlay of Rs 4.48 lakh crore.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister defended the state's borrowing and said development cannot take place without raising funds while adhering to fiscal norms.

"Let them say how much debt Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre has taken. Development cannot be achieved without borrowing," Siddaramaiah said.

He said the state government had remained within the limits set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003 "What does the Fiscal Responsibility Act say? It says the debt should be within 25 per cent of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Our debt is 24.94 per cent. Is it within 25 per cent or more than that? Perhaps it would be good if they read the Fiscal Responsibility Act," he said.

Siddaramaiah also compared the state's fiscal indicators with those of the Union government and criticised the BJP leadership.

"Do you know how much debt the Centre has? Does Ashoka know? It is Rs 218 lakh crore. Do you know how much debt they have taken in 11 years after coming to power? Rs 165 lakh crore," he said, referring to Karnataka BJP leader R Ashoka.

He added that while the country's fiscal deficit stood at 4.4 per cent, Karnataka's fiscal deficit was within limits.

"Do you know what our fiscal deficit is? 2.95 per cent. That means it is within 3 per cent of GDP," the chief minister said, noting that Karnataka's gross domestic product was about Rs 33.5 lakh crore.

Rejecting allegations that the budget favoured only certain communities, Siddaramaiah said the government's focus was on inclusive development.

"We have worked to ensure social justice. We have worked to provide equal opportunities to everyone -- Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, or minorities. A budget is meant for the development of the entire state," he said.

He also alleged that changes in the GST regime had affected the state's finances.

"Because the GST amendment was made and the system was nationalised, we lost about Rs 10,000 crore," he said, adding that scrapping the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has also made it difficult for the government.

Asked whether he would present two more budgets to reach a milestone of 19 budgets, Siddaramaiah said the decision rested with the party leadership.

"If the high command gives me the opportunity, I will present them," he said.

He added that he would abide by whatever decision the leadership of the Indian National Congress takes.

"Ultimately, the high command has to make a decision. If they ask me to step aside, I will step aside. If they ask me to continue, I will continue," the chief minister said. PTI GMS ADB