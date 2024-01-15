Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan on Monday claimed that his comments about Lord Ram were misconstrued and spread everywhere by social media handles of the BJP and, therefore, he has sent a complaint in this regard to the state police chief.
Satheesan, at a press briefing here, clarified that he had recently said, "Our Lord Ram is where Mahatma Gandhi was killed with Hey Ram on his lips near the streets of Birla Mandir.
"Our Ram is not that of the BJP. That is a Ram which is being used politically. My statement was poorly misconstrued by BJP social media handles. Wrong comments were attributed to me and spread everywhere. So I have sent a complaint to the DGP," the opposition leader said.
Satheesan accused the BJP of carrying out "hate campaigns" and "spreading fake news".
"They (BJP) claim to be the only Hindus. They only have a 10 per cent vote bank in the state. So, are the rest of the people not believers? We too go to temples. But we do not sell our faith. They have put their faith up for sale.
"That is why we disagree with them. That is why our leadership decided not to take part in the Ram temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya. They (BJP) have politicised religion and places of worship," the LoP alleged. PTI HMP HMP ANE
My comment about Lord Ram was misconstrued by BJP; have complained to DGP: Satheesan
Follow Us
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan on Monday claimed that his comments about Lord Ram were misconstrued and spread everywhere by social media handles of the BJP and, therefore, he has sent a complaint in this regard to the state police chief.
Satheesan, at a press briefing here, clarified that he had recently said, "Our Lord Ram is where Mahatma Gandhi was killed with Hey Ram on his lips near the streets of Birla Mandir.
"Our Ram is not that of the BJP. That is a Ram which is being used politically. My statement was poorly misconstrued by BJP social media handles. Wrong comments were attributed to me and spread everywhere. So I have sent a complaint to the DGP," the opposition leader said.
Satheesan accused the BJP of carrying out "hate campaigns" and "spreading fake news".
"They (BJP) claim to be the only Hindus. They only have a 10 per cent vote bank in the state. So, are the rest of the people not believers? We too go to temples. But we do not sell our faith. They have put their faith up for sale.
"That is why we disagree with them. That is why our leadership decided not to take part in the Ram temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya. They (BJP) have politicised religion and places of worship," the LoP alleged. PTI HMP HMP ANE