My daughter saw her husband being shot dead: Mom-in-law of Pahalgam victim from Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 23 (PTI) Two families from Karnataka were left grief-stricken after the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, which claimed 26 lives.

Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru, who was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and three-year-old son, was shot dead by terrorists. His wife, Sujatha, and their child survived the attack.

According to Vimla, Sujatha’s mother and a resident of Mattikere in Bengaluru, Bharath was killed in front of his wife and son.

"My daughter called me a short while ago. She said she is safe at an army camp and will go to the hospital to claim her husband’s body once her brother reaches Pahalgam. She told me the shooting happened right in front of her," Vimla told PTI Videos.

She added that once Sujatha realised her husband was dead, she picked up his identity cards and fled the scene with her son.

In Shivamogga, Roopa, sister of Manjunath Rao—another victim of the attack—said this was the family's first trip outside the state for a holiday.

According to her, a friend of Manjunath called at around 4.30 pm. to inform her that he had been hospitalised. "But we came to know of his death through the news," she said.

Roopa, who was vacationing at her ancestral home in Thirthahalli, said her brother had travelled to Pahalgam with his wife and son.

"This was their first trip to Kashmir. They had holidays, so they went. They had called their mother to say they were safe and would return on April 24. It’s been a week since we last spoke," she said.

The Karnataka government is assisting tourists from the state in returning home. On Wednesday, it released helpline numbers: 080-43344334, 080-43344335, 080-43344336, 080-43344342 for stranded tourists.

Relatives and acquaintances of those currently in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to share their details through the helplines.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dispatched Labour Minister Santosh Lad to Pahalgam on April 22 to coordinate the return of affected Kannadigas.

"Our minister is already there to help bring back the bodies. The government is doing everything to ensure they return safely. I spoke to Santosh Lad—he said the situation is extremely tense," said Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Manjunath's brother-in-law Ashwin recalled that the deceased was known for his generosity.

"He was very sociable. If anyone needed help, Manjunath would always step forward. Even when my friend had a health issue, Manjunath didn’t hesitate—he contacted the doctor directly and helped. He was always there for all of us. He only ever wished well for others. We still can’t believe this happened to him," he added. PTI EZK JR SSK ADB