My doubts about man who wanted to donate Rs 1cr to CM relief fund unearthed trading scam: Himanta

Guwahati, Sept 13 (PTI) Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his suspicion about a man wanting to donate Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund unearthed the multi-crore online trading scam.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, Sarma said though his government cracked the case and arrested those involved it was being unfairly targeted.

"When a youth came to donate Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, I had doubts. I asked the officers to find out what he does and that is how the online trading scam came to light," he said without naming the man.

"Attacking the person who brought the scam to light means giving 'vitamin' to those indulging in these crimes," he added.

Sarma was reacting to allegations from opposition parties that accused his government of launching the eviction drive at Sonpur in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district to divert people's attention from the scam.

He said that those involved in the scam were made "heroes" by social media influencers, but "why is it now being made political by attacking me?" Sarma said an inquiry has been ordered into how actress Sumi Bora and her husband Tarkik Bora were taken to a luxury hotel by the police after being apprehended on Thursday in connection with the scam.

"After they were detained in Dibrugarh, the police allowed a TV channel to interview them. This relationship between the police and journalists is a matter of concern," he said.

The CM said he was in Mumbai when he saw the interview and immediately called the DGP to ask what was happening.

"The arrested duo should have been in lock-up but they were giving interviews. I ordered an inquiry into this," he said.

He claimed social media influencers with links to the scam were constantly attacking the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about the absconding accused Deepankar Barman, Sarma said police were searching for him.

Firms, promoted mostly by men and women in their 20s, allegedly raised hundreds of crores of rupees from the people on the promise that they would get huge returns by investing in the stock markets. However, these firms started to fail to repay investors over the last few weeks.

So far, over 65 people have been arrested in connection with the scam, and 14 SITs set up to investigate 28 cases that have been registered across districts. The cases were registered under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, besides the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI DG DG SOM