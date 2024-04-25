My dream is to make Kurukshetra among most developed constituencies in country: Naveen Jindal

Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) BJP leader Naveen Jindal on Thursday said that he dreams of making Kurukshetra among the most developed constituencies in the country.

Jindal, who is contesting from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, said a lot of development has already taken place in this constituency and added he wants to further accelerate it if elected.

"My dream is to make Kurukshetra among the most developed constituencies in the country," he said.

Jindal, who last month switched over from the Congress and joined the BJP, said a lot of work has already been done into making Kurukshetra a hub of religious tourism and a pilgrimage destination which will also give boost to employment.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the nation is marching on the path of progress under his leadership.

About the BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto, Jindal said plans to make the nation self-reliant in every field have been included in it which is an important step towards 'Viksit Bharat'.

Jindal, who has remained a MP from Kurukshetra between 2004-14, said the constituency is not new for him and he has been getting lot of love and support from the public.

"People are giving their support in a big way. Kurukshetra is my home, my family. I had the good fortune to serve people here for ten years... Now, I am thankful to BJP's leadership for again giving me a chance to serve the people," he told PTI.

Jindal said that people of Kurukshetra have also showered their love on his family.

Notably, his father noted industrialist, late O P Jindal also remained a former Haryana Minister. Naveen Jindal's mother Savitri Jindal has also served as a minister in the previous Congress government in the state.

Last month, Jindal and later his mother had also joined the BJP leaving the grand old party.

"People still have photos of my father in their homes (in Kurukshetra)," Jindal said.

He said that Prime Minister Modi's leadership is inspiring and he has a vision to take the country forward.

Narendra Modi government has done lot of work during past ten years, he added.

Jindal, who is also the chairman of the Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), said that Haryana has also benefited a lot because of the double-engine government.

He said that he puts his and his party's positive agenda before people while campaigning.

"There is great enthusiasm among the people. Everyone wants to bring back Modi ji as the prime minister for third time with an overwhelming majority," Jindal said.

From Kurukshetra, Jindal faces INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala and AAP's Sushil Gupta.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the Kurukshetra seat while remaining nine Lok Sabha seats in Haryana are being contested by the Congress.

Jindal, the founder of the Flag Foundation of India, had conceived the idea of monumental flagpoles in 2009. PTI SUN AS AS