My family faces threat from strangers who filmed inside my house: Neha's father

Dharwad: Niranjan Hiremath, father of student Neha Hiremath who was murdered by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on April 18, said on Thursday that his family faces a threat from some unknown people who allegedly filmed the post-funeral rituals in their house.

Talking to reporters here, Hiremath who is a Congress Councillor in Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, demanded security for his family.

"On the fifth day of the incident when we were busy with rituals, a person came to our house, made videos of our house and family members, Hiremath said.

He added that when he asked the person filming his rooms who he was, the stranger did not give any satisfactory reply and left.

"I got to know from a Swami that the stranger too had been hanging around for the past many days before the incident (Neha's murder)," Hiremath said.

The Congress Councillor alleged that there is a larger conspiracy behind his daughter's murder. "It was not something that was hatched and executed within a week but it was conspired for years and many people were involved in it," he claimed.

Neha Hiremath (23) was stabbed to death by Fayaz Khodunaik on the campus of BVB College on April 18.

CCTV footage showed Fayaz stabbing Neha multiple times before fleeing the spot. He was arrested by police later.