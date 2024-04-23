My family's blood is mixed with Chandigarh soil: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Congress candidate from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari on Tuesday said his family's blood is mixed in the soil of Chandigarh and asserted that no matter where he lived and contested the elections from "we live for India, we die for India and we have done that".

Tewari was responding to the BJP's charge that the Congress leader was a "constituency hopper".

Although he did not want to react to such a drivel, yet he wanted to set the record straight, said Tewari.

The former Union minister said that his father Vishwa Nath Tewari was shot dead by the terrorists in Chandigarh for refusing to compromise on patriotism and nationalism.

"My family's blood is mixed with this soil literally and I am proud of it," he asserted, adding that he did not want to rake up the issue but reminded BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon that if this be the argument, then he should question himself first as he belonged to Amritsar and was born and brought up there.

Tewari dared Tandon to talk on issues and achievements instead of making "frivolous" remarks which neither have any basis nor any substance.

Now that the BJP has been in power for ten years and Chandigarh gave its mandate to the party on both occasions, now the city demands and deserves answers, he asked.

"Don't tell us what you are going to do, tell us what you have done," Tewari dared the BJP candidate, while pointing out people are asking for answers and not "jumlas" anymore as they have already had enough.

Tewari on Tuesday paid obeisance at Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple here.

Tewari had fought the Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana in 2009 and Anandpur Sahib in 2019 in Punjab. This time, he has been fielded from the lone Chandigarh seat.

Tewari's father V N Tewari was assassinated by the terrorists in April 1984. He was an author, professor at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and nominated MP.

Polling for the lone Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat will take place on June 1. PTI CHS AS AS