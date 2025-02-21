My father is 100 per cent fit, vote for him: Nitish's son urges people

Patna, Feb 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant on Friday urged the people to vote his father back to power in the assembly elections due later this year, asserting that the septuagenarian is "100 per cent" fit.

The 47-year-old, who briefly interacted with journalists at the airport here, however, did not reply to queries about speculations of his entry into politics.

"This is an election year. I have urged the people to vote for my father earlier. I do so again. He has done so much for Bihar. His return to power will ensure that development continues unhindered," said Nishant, upon return from Delhi, where he had gone to attend a wedding.

He was also asked about RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, his father's principal rival, raising doubts about the health of the JD(U) supremo, who would be running for a fifth consecutive term in office in the assembly polls.

The son replied curtly "My father is 100 per cent fit".

Speculations have been rife that Nishant could join the JD(U), which does not have a succession plan in the event of his father hanging his boots.

There have also been reports in a section of the media that he may make his debut in the state assembly polls, from the same Harnaut constituency which had elected his father decades ago.

However, Nishant did not take questions on the speculations and hurried past the posse of journalists to get inside his car. PTI NAC NN