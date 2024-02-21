My father is an extreme, neither drinks nor smokes: Sonam Kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Sonam Kapoor describes her father and actor Anil Kapoor as an "extreme one" who doesn't smoke and drink, and her mother a "health conscious" woman who keeps him in check -- especially when he feels like indulging himself.

Advertisment

Attributing her father's youth to his genetics, the "Peshawari genes", Sonam, speaking here at the launch of Dr Shiv K Saran's book, "Own Your Body: A Doctor's Life-saving Tips", on Monday, explained the lifestyle of the three Kapoor brothers -- Anil, Boney, and Sanjay.

"My father is an extreme, he doesn't drink, smoke or doesn't do anything. Boney chachu loves the good life, he loves to eat, occasionally he likes to drink, and Sanjay chachu is a moderate one, in between. But they all are good looking healthy men," said the "Neerja" Actor.

Here, the 38-year-old also gave the example of film producer and her grandfather Surinder Kapoor, who "besides his white hair", looked the same till the time he passed away in 2011.

Advertisment

However, Kapoor credited her mother, who has been "very health conscious" from the very beginning, for her father's youthfulness in his 60s.

"Honestly, since I remember my mom started the first personal training gym in Mumbai. This was many many years ago..

"So it is my mother who has been very very healthy from the very beginning. Very health conscious. My dad would love to indulge sometimes but my mother kind of controls him like a very good Indian wife," she added.

The book launch was also attended by Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja and father-in-law Harish Ahuja.