`My father is traitor' should be written on Shrikant Shinde's forehead, says Sena (UBT) MP

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi has said that `my father is a traitor' should be written on the forehead of Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shrikant is the sitting MP and Shiv Sena candidate from Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency near Mumbai.

Speaking at a campaign rally for Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mumbai North East candidate Sanjay Dina Patil in Ghatkopar area here on Wednesday, Chaturvedi referred to the 1975 film "Deewar".

"There was a Hindi film where `mera baap chor hai' (my father is a thief) was written on the son's hand. Similarly, `mera baap gaddar hai' (my father is a traitor) should be written on Shrikant Shinde's forehead," she said.

Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena in June 2022, toppling the Maharashtra government headed by party president Uddhav Thackeray, and became chief minister himself by allying with the BJP.

Reacting to Chaturvedi's statement, Sheetal Mhatre, spokesperson of the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde, said, "She wanted to contest from Mumbai North West constituency, but because she could not get it, she is making such comments. Her Rajya Sabha term is also going to end soon, and she is lobbying hard for another term." PTI ND KRK