My father was protective shade for Jharkhand, tribals: Hemant Soren

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) In an emotional tribute to his father Shibu Soren, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren described the JMM founder as a protective shade for the tribals and the state and emphasised that his legacy will continue to live on.

Shibu Soren, 81, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, passed away on Monday morning.

Hemant Soren broke down as party workers raised slogans hailing his father. Talking to reporters, the chief minister described his father as a "great man".

"He was like a protective shade for Jharkhand and the tribals. That shade has left us today. We will always remember him," he said, adding that Shibu Soren's legacy will live on.

The mortal remains of the former Jharkhand chief minister were being taken to Ranchi from Delhi for the last rites.

Hemant Soren said his father fought till his last breath. "He was ailing. There were many times when he showed improvement, and many times his condition deteriorated. He fought till the last. But he passed away today. We have no words to express. A great man has left us," he said.

Shibu Soren had been undergoing treatment at the Delhi hospital since June 19 under the care of Dr A K Bhalla, Senior Consultant, Nephrology.

Dr Bhalla said Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8.56 AM.

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all... I have become 'shunya' (zero) today," Hemant Soren had posted on X.

Shibu Soren had been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for the past 38 years and had played a key role in Jharkhand's creation. PTI SLB RT