'My focus would be on employment, irrigation': Cong Khunti candidate

Khunti (Jharkhand), Apr 23 (PTI) Congress' Khunti Lok Sabha seat candidate Kalicharan Munda on Tuesday asserted that his focus would be on employment generation, creating irrigation facilities, reducing migration from the area and protecting 'Jal-Jungle-Jameen' of tribals.
The Congress nominee, who filed his nomination papers, exuded confidence of defeating sitting MP and BJP's candidate Union minister Arjun Munda.
"I would work for the interest of the people of Khunti. My focus would be on creating employment opportunities and irrigation facilities, reducing migration from the area and protecting 'Jal-Jungle-Jameen' of tribals," he told PTI.
Before he filed his nomination papers, INDIA bloc organised a public rally which was attended by Chief Minister Champai Soren, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
Earlier in the day, Arjun Munda also filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate for the seat.
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kalicharan Munda was defeated by Arjun Munda by a narrow margin of 1,145 votes.
Kalicharan Munda alleged that the incumbent Khunti MP did nothing for the development of the constituency.
"People of Khunti will take revenge for previous wrongdoings. I will win comfortable by a big margin," Kalicharan Munda said.
The Khunti Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on May 13 along with Singhbum, Lohardaga and Palamu in Jharkhand.
The BJP-AJSU alliance had won 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 elections.