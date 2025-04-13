My govt committed for welfare of all sections of society, says Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said his government is committed for the welfare of all sections of society.

Addressing the 'Bhim Samvad', a programme organised by his Janata Dal (United) on the eve of birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Kumar appealed to people from all sections to society to live together and in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar, the JD (U) supremo recalled his visit to the house of Babasaheb while he was serving in the Union Cabinet headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Our government is committed for the welfare of all sections of society including, Dalits, mahadalits, backward and extremely backward classes, Muslim community and upper castes. Babasaheb will remain an inspiration for us.

"I visited his house and met his family members when I was a union minister. I appeal to the people from all sections of the society to live together in an atmosphere of peace and harmony," said the CM while addressing the gathering.

Top JD (U) leaders, including Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, party's national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, ministers in the state cabinet were among those present at the function held inside the sprawling Bapu Sabhagar auditorium here.

Meanwhile, at the historical Gandhi maidan, a stone's throw from the Bapu Sabhagar, a 'Jai Bhim' padyatra was launched by the BJP, the JD(U)'s alliance partner. Those who joined the padyatra included: Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers -- Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha - and several other party leaders.

"On the eve of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, more than six thousand young colleagues of MY Bharat organised 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' in Patna, on Sunday. Babasaheb was the architect of the Constitution, he laid the foundation of India's strong democracy.

"Based on his thoughts, vision and principles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has set a target to make the nation developed by 2047 and the participation of youth is most important in this. Through this padyatra, thousands of youth got connected to the thoughts of Baba Saheb," Mandaviya wrote in a post on X.