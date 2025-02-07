'My govt ensures holistic development of Puducherry': CM Rangasamy

Puducherry, Feb 7 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Friday that the AINRC-BJP coalition government, headed by him, ensures holistic development of the Union Territory, meeting the expectations of the people.

Addressing the rank and file of the AINRC at the party headquarters during the celebration of its 15th formation day, Rangasamy said, "We are taking practical steps to relieve the youth from unemployment by expeditiously filling vacancies in government departments." Rangasamy, who credited the successful implementation of various welfare schemes to the sustained cooperation of the people, also said, "We leave no stone unturned to ensure the holistic development of all four regions of the Union Territory—Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam." He accused the previous Congress government, which was in power from 2016 to 2021, of frequently confronting the then Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, thereby crippling the implementation of various welfare schemes.

"My government, however, ensures that all welfare schemes reach the targeted sections without delay," he said.

"Monthly assistance for senior citizens, differently-abled persons, widows, and destitute women is provided without delay," he said, adding that infrastructure development is also progressing without delays.

Ministers, AINRC legislators, and delegates from various party wings were present at the event, extending greetings to the CM.