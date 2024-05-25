My heart goes out to families who lost their near and dear ones: Prez Murmu on Rajkot fire

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot.

At least 17 people, including children, were killed and three others were injured in a massive fire on Saturday evening that raged in a gaming zone where several people were enjoying a summer vacation outing in Rajkot.

In a post on X, Murmu said, "I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued." Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also offered condolences on the incident.

In a post on X, Dhankar said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in Rajkot. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and pray for speedy recovery of the injured." PTI AKV HIG HIG